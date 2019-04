Jones stays home and signs with Jackson State

JACKSON, Tenn. — This morning, Liberty Tech senior guard Iya Jones put the pen to paper, signing to continue her basketball career at Jackson State Community College.

Last season for Liberty, Jones contributed in many ways, averaging 18.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 5.6 APG, all while helping lead her team a region tournament appearance.

She was also named to the All-District team.