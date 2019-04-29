Much Warmer And Breezy Today

Weather Update: Monday, April 29 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We’ve had a fair start to the morning with temperatures in the middle 50s for most. There is a warm front lifting northward through the region this morning. It will place the area firmly into a ridge through this afternoon and the first half of the week. We will just have a few passing clouds today and tomorrow, with temps warming well into the low to mid 80s. In addition to the warmer temperatures, we will also add more humidity to the forecast as well through mid week. This should help keep temps rooted in the mid to low 80s.

