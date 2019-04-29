Mugshots : Madison County : 04/26/19 – 04/29/19

1/32 Vernon Oldham Failure to appear

2/32 Sygundia Watkins Theft over $1,000

3/32 Brandi Wyatt Failure to appear

4/32 Byron Rogers Failure to appear



5/32 Cherryal Morgan Shoplifting

6/32 Christopher Trull Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

7/32 Colby Alphin DUI; violation of implied consent law; underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/32 Cortavious Jones Simple domestic assault, vandalism



9/32 Damascus Willingham Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/32 Dante Freeman Simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call

11/32 Dedrick House Shoplifting

12/32 Demario McClain Failure to appear



13/32 Desiree Rodriguez Schedule I drug violations

14/32 Frank Chapman DUI

15/32 Harold Compton Aggravated assault, convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

16/32 James Johnson Simple domestic assault



17/32 Jana Bumgarner Simple domestic assault

18/32 Jondarius Pirtle Aggravated domestic assault

19/32 Kadarius Davis Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/32 Kevon Womack Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations



21/32 Myschonndra Thompson Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

22/32 London Parker Public intoxication, violation of community corrections

23/32 Min Park DUI

24/32 Quanterio Coman Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



25/32 Robert Bailey Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, violation of probation

26/32 Savalas McNeal Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/32 Shannon Rowe Public intoxication

28/32 Tameka Mauldin Violation of community corrections



29/32 Tavion Robinson Simple domestic assault

30/32 Teresa Torres Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/32 Vernice Compton Simple domestic assault

32/32 William Timms Violation of probation

































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/26/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/29/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.