Police investigate armed robbery at Captain D’s restaurant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a Sunday night robbery at Captain D’s in south Jackson.

The robbery took place around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Investigators say two suspects, both armed with guns, took personal items from employees and money from the restaurant.

Police say one suspect was wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and white gloves with a bandanna over his face. Police say he was armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and white gloves with a bandanna over his face, according to police.

Police say the second suspect was armed with a long gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).