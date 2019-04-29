Thermacare heat wrap recall information

Thermacare has announced a recall for its therapy heat wraps. One lot of the back pain therapy heat wraps has been recalled.

The recall includes the lower back and hip therapy wraps sold in two-count cartons.

The recall is due to the potential that a heat wrap could include cells that have a higher cell temperature than specified, leading to the risk of skin injuries.

If you have these heat wraps, you are urged to not use them and contact Pfizer Consumer Healthcare for a replacement or refund.

You can call the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare information line at 1-800-323-3383.