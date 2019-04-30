1 injured in east Jackson shooting; police search for suspect

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officers are looking for a suspect in a shooting that injured a young person in the eastern part of the city.

Police cars surrounded a home around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Robin Lane in east Jackson.

A neighbor says she was next door when she heard a gunshot and came outside to see what was happening.

Emergency medical teams arrived a short time later, and at least one person was seen being loaded onto a helicopter to be airlifted.

Investigators say the victim has a gunshot wound and is in critical condition in a Memphis hospital.

“I saw the boys running out of the house, and I thought they were playing,” neighbor Cynthia Curry said. “And then I realized it was real, so I ran across the street and he was sitting in the doorway bleeding.”

Anyone with information in the shooting is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).