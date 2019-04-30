Karns named next head volleyball coach at TCA

JACKSON, Tenn. — TCA officially named Christa Karns as the new head volleyball coach this afternoon.

Originally from Noblesville, Indiana, Karns is known for her playing career in Jackson at Union University. Karns served as the team captain last season as a senior, and currently holds the school record for most career blocks while Union has competed in the NCAA.

Karns comes from a long family line of coaches, and she expressed how blessed and honored she is to continue on her family legacy.

TCA also announced that Susie Toomey, mother of former TCA head coach Kelly Elliot, will be joining Karns as an assistant coach.

Karns will take over responsibilities immediately. This will be her first career head coaching position.