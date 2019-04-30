Lane baseball heading to conference tournament for second consecutive year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Lane College baseball team will be competing this week in the SIAC tournament for the second straight year.

This will be the first time any team has gone to the conference tournament in back to back seasons at Lane. The Dragons have also put together a 20 win season for the first time in school history.

Lane enters the conference tournament as the #7 seed and will take on the #2 seed Miles College on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. in the first round of play.