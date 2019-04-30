Local shelters celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — “It’s easy to go down and pay for a dog somewhere. You’re not getting the appreciation for what you do that you get from a shelter pet,” said Lanny Culver, president of the board of directors of the Frances Hensley Animal Shelter.

The shelter in Lexington is celebrating their pets and the people who give those animals a fur-ever home.

“When you adopt a pet from the shelter, you’re saving an animal’s life, and you’re also going to change your life, so it’s very important. You’re also making room for us to be able to save another animal’s life when you do that,” Culver said.

But if you can’t adopt, there are still several ways to help.

“There are several ways you can help shelter animals. One of them is by fostering. It doesn’t have to be long term. It can be for a couple of days,” said Jennifer Leforgee, director of the shelter.

Fostering gives animals a break from shelter life, and gives them a chance to interact with other people and pets.

If fostering isn’t an option, many shelters also need volunteers.

“It doesn’t have to be picking up poop, although that does help, or actually walking the dogs if you’re not able to. We need help with fundraising. We need help with event planning,” Leforgee said.

And the shelter animals appreciate everyone’s help.

“They’re so loving and forgiving. You know, they don’t care. If you’re having a bad day, they know it, and they’ll come over and try to get you out of it,” Culver said.

For more information on adoption, fostering, volunteering or donating, visit the Frances Hensley Animal Shelter website.