Mother’s Day buffets available at Tennessee State Parks

JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking for some quality time with mom for Mother’s Day? Several state parks are offering Mother’s Day buffets this year.

Pickwick Landing, Natchez Trace and David Crockett state parks will offer a special meal for you and mom on Sunday, May 12.

Pickwick Landing will hold their buffet from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Captain’s Galley at just under $20 per person.

Natchez Trace will hold their meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pin Oak Lodge for just under $15 per person.

David Crockett State Park will have two Mother’s Day meals, a breakfast buffet from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crockett’s Mill Restaurant.

Find more details below about the Mother’s Day meals at nearby state parks.

Pickwick Landing State Park

The Captain’s Galley

Buffet 11 a.m.-8 p.m., $19.98, children age 6-12 $8, 5-under free, discounts for seniors

Reservations for groups of eight or more

120 Playground Loop, Counce

Contact: 800-250-8615 or 731-689-3135

Also lakeside lodging at Pickwick Landing State Park Inn for Mom and One

$155 standard room (double occupancy), Friday or Saturday availability, includes flowers in room and dinner for two the night of the stay

Natchez Trace State Park

Western Spur at Pin Oak Lodge

Buffet 11 a.m-3 p.m., $14.95

Reservations accepted for groups of eight or more

567 Pin Oak Lodge Rd, Wildersville

Contact: 800-250-8616 or 731-968-8176

David Crockett State Park

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

Buffet 11 a.m.-3 p.m., $15.95, children 6-12 half price, discounts for seniors

Also a breakfast buffet, 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m., $9.95 per person

1400 West Gaines, Lawrenceburg

Contact: 931-762-9541