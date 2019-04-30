Mugshots : Madison County : 04/29/19 – 04/30/19

1/10 Gregory Seaton Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/10 Cedric Johnson Aggravated domestic assault

3/10 Crystal Inman Failure to appear

4/10 Crystal Rickman Aggravated domestic assault



5/10 Daivon Bailey Failure to appear

6/10 Lewis Brawner Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to comply

7/10 Lisa Yepez DUI, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/10 Scott Wright Aggravated assault



9/10 Tyler Robinson Failure to appear

10/10 Tyrone Manuel Jr. Driving on revoked/suspended license





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/29/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/30/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.