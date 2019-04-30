Newscast Director/Production Assistant — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ/ABC and CBS, 7 Eyewitness News in Jackson, Tenn., has an immediate opening for a full-time newscast director/production assistant. Jackson is located between Nashville and Memphis and is the dominant regional news operation in the West Tennessee market.

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:

Direct live newscasts

Run studio camera

Floor directing

Audio

Graphics

Duties designated by the News Director and Production Manager

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Background in news production or broadcast media

Experience with non-linear digital editing

A degree in broadcast media or related field is preferred

Integrity and a strong work ethic are requirements

Availability to work nights, weekends, holidays is needed

Must possess a current valid driver’s license and have physical ability to drive a vehicle

Will Harman

Production Manager

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

wharman@wbbjtv.com

Please no calls.

EOE

WBBJ-TV is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company. We earnestly solicit your assistance in obtaining employees and request that you refer prospective applicants to us at the above address.