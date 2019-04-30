Partly Sunny And Warm Today!

Weather Update: Tuesday, April 30 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its been a mild start to the morning as temperatures are starting off generally in the mid to upper 60s for most of West Tennessee. It looks like we will see some degree of cloud cover today, a lot like Monday. But overall I think we will see more sunshine than yesterday. There will be however a chance for isolated storms today, right now that chance seems to be more focused closer to the lingering boundary across the Purchase Region of West Kentucky. Most of the area will remain dry today, but if your in Henry,Obion, Weakley, Northern Gibson and Dyer Co. Just be aware isolated storms are possible.

