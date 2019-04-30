Pop-Up Showers and T’storms in the Forecast

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, April 30th

Cloudy skies continue overhead in West Tennessee but, so far, a large ridge of high pressure over the southeastern United States continues to shield our area from the showers and thunderstorms out to our west. The conveyor belt of storms across Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas will gradually translate east toward Tennessee on Thursday, but we may even see some showers tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy skies will likely continue tonight with more of the same warm and muggy weather we’ve been having during this last day of the month. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 60s. There’s an increasing potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow, but not everyone will get the rain. Be ready with a rain coat or umbrella just in case! Temperatures will warm up to the lower and middle 80s again during the afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

