Sheriff’s office investigates theft of camper from McNairy Co. home

1/3 The McNairy County Sheriff's Office says a camper similar to this one was stolen from outside a Milledgeville home.

2/3

3/3





UPDATE: The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the camper was located Tuesday afternoon on Highway 100 in Chester County.

The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office says this surveillance video shows the passenger of a black Chevy Tahoe check the front door of a home before the theft of a camper parked outside.

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are asking for public input after a camper is stolen from a Milledgeville home.

The camper was stolen around 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video from the home shows a black Chevy Tahoe pull up to the home, according to the sheriff’s office. A passenger then gets out and checks the front door of the home.

They then hooked up the camper and drove away.

The Tahoe was last seen headed toward Chester County.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Kevin Carter at 731-645-0254.