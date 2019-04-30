SWEEPS: A local farming family coping with April showers

HUMBOLDT, Tenn–

“Were going to be behind this year,” said co-owner of Griggs Farm, Kelly Griggs.

Usually during this time of year the Griggs family would be working hard for planting season, but this year farming has been put on hold.

“Were starting the year already behind the 8 ball,” said co-owner of Griggs Farm, Matt Griggs.

Co-owner Kelly Griggs works on the farm everyday and said the recent down pours in April have been sending their farm on a roller coaster.

“We could be doing something at 8:00 and by 8:30 the whole day is shot,” said Kelly Griggs.

The average amount of rain in Tennessee at over 50 inches, we’re already received over 20 of those inches, therefore leaving the Griggs farm, incapable for farming.

“Have not had any time to get into the fields, our cover crops have not grown,” said Kelly Griggs.

“Every week that goes by that we don’t have crops in the ground, already starting to ground and produce, it’s putting us at greater risk for crop loss or crop failure,” said Matt Griggs.

Which Matt Griggs said could put them thousands of dollars in debt.

“People don’t know about farming is that it is really really hard, it is a very hard lifestyle,” said Kelly Griggs.

Matt said its a constant battle to compete with mother mother nature.

“So we need some dry weather so we can get things done in the field but we don’t need a drought either, so we’ll have to wait and see,” said Matt Griggs.

A waiting game the Griggs hope to win for the livelihood of their family.

The Griggs farm is also being featured on a new television documentary series on the History channel called ‘The American Farm’, with new episodes every Thursday.