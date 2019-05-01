Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for theft suspect

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman suspected of several recent thefts.

Hope Rogers, also known as Hope Arment, is wanted for failure to appear, theft, and violation of community corrections, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is also suspected of being involved in several recent thefts in surrounding counties.

Anyone with information on Rogers’ whereabouts is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 731-989-2787.