Hardin Co. woman must repay state for TennCare benefits

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County woman arrested in March and charged with TennCare fraud is ordered to repay the state thousands of dollars.

Samantha Briley, 31, was sentenced in Hardin County, where she was accused of enrolling in TennCare by claiming to live in Tennessee when she was actually living in Alabama.

Briley has been ordered to repay the state over $15,000 for benefits she and her family received while they were on the program.

Briley will also serve 78 days in jail and be on probation until 2025.