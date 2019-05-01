Mugshots : Madison County : 04/30/19 – 05/01/19

1/15 Rachel Thomas Official misconduct, theft over $1,000

2/15 Ashley Danault Simple domestic assault

3/15 Becky Luster Schedule II drug violations

4/15 Ben Dougan DUI



5/15 Brian Wade Davis Failure to appear

6/15 Carl Turley Evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/15 Forrest Springfield Aggravated burglary

8/15 James Waddy Violation of probation



9/15 Joseph Pyron Fugitive-hold for other agency

10/15 Kimberly Taylor Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, failure to appear

11/15 Marcal Ford Violation of probation

12/15 Robyn Wallace Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/15 Roderick Macon Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/15 Royland Muse Aggravated assault

15/15 Shawn Nance Unlawful drug paraphernalia































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/30/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/01/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.