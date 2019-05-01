Robinson signs with men’s golf team at Blue Mountain College

JACKSON, Tenn. — TCA’s Tanner Robinson signed this afternoon to continue his golf career at Blue Mountain College.

Robinson’s accomplishments on the golf course with the Lions include qualifying for the TSSAA state tournament for 5 consecutive years, dating back to when he was in 8th grade. He also finished as one of the top four golfers in the region over the last three seasons.

Robinson was able to share his special moment today with his dad and TCA head golf coach, Phillip Robinson.

Robinson joins a Blue Mountain team that finished 7th in the SSAC championships in NAIA play.