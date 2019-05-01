Scattered Storms This Afternoon

Weather Update: Wednesday, May 1 —

Its another warm and somewhat steamy afternoon across West Tennessee. We’re all about to get a good cool off however. We are tracking a developing line of showers and storms that will push east across West Tennessee over the next few hours. For now it appears the storms will mainly remain below severe criteria. However, with strong instability in place via broken sunshine through late morning and abundant surface moisture, some storms may pack a punch this afternoon. Expect brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail and perhaps wind gust between 35 and 45 mph, perhaps higher in organized cluster this afternoon. Stay weather aware as you head to lunch, and head home from work today! Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will be in this afternoon with the full forecast updates on ABC 7 Eyewitness News at 5:00PM/CBS 7 Eyewitness News At 5:30 PM



