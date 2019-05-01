Showers and Thunderstorms Possible Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, May 1st

Showers have been heavy at times today and some thunderstorms were producing frequent lightning as a round of rain crossed into West Tennessee late this morning and afternoon. We’re now in a pattern where we’ll be more likely to see showers and thunderstorms return on a daily basis. This pattern won’t shift until Sunday, so be prepared for showers and thunderstorms through the start of the first weekend of May!



TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms that began moving through West Tennessee earlier today will continue to linger into the evening with showers tapering off by midnight tonight. We’ll have quieter weather overnight as skies clear out with temperatures dropping to the middle 60s Thursday morning.

Just like today, conditions will mostly be quiet early on tomorrow but showers and thunderstorms should return later in the morning through the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could be strong tomorrow so stay weather aware! West Tennessee is at a Level 1 to 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Thursday’s temperatures will peak in the lower 80s. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

