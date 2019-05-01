Valentine’s Day mug recall information

You may want to check your Valentine’s Day gifts from this year. Some Valentine’s Day stackable mugs are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

The “partners in crime” and “for you” mugs were mislabeled as microwave safe, but if put in the microwave, the metallic print on the mug can spark, posing a fire hazard.

So far there have been no reports of injuries.

If you have one of these mugs, you can contact DAVIDsTEA for instructions to replace the mug or return it for a full refund.

You can reach DAVIDsTEA toll free at 855-702-3006 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, any day of the week, by email at services@davidstea.com or online at www.davidstea.com and click on Contact Us for more information.