What’s New Wednesday: Xtreme Hip-Hop

At D -180 Fitness in downtown Jackson, they take fitness to the xtreme!

“Xtreme Hip-hop is a fun take on cardio! It was founded in 2014 by Philip Wheaton,” says D-180 Fitness personal trainer, Denair Woodward.

Xtreme Hip-hop is a new class that just started 4 months ago.

“I really love it. It’s really fun. You burn a lot of calories and it’s good to do something different,” said Kiuanna Haynes, Xtreme Hip-Hop member.

Woodward says it’s a fun way to break away from the mundane workout routine.

“We have breakdowns where you can do your own thing and add your own flavor,” said Woodward

It’s only $7 per class on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m.

“It doesn’t feel like a workout, feels more like dancing,” says Haynes.

D-180 Fitness also has a full gym.