What’s New Wednesday: Xtreme Hip-Hop
“Xtreme Hip-hop is a fun take on cardio! It was founded in 2014 by Philip Wheaton,” says D-180 Fitness personal trainer, Denair Woodward.
Xtreme Hip-hop is a new class that just started 4 months ago.
“I really love it. It’s really fun. You burn a lot of calories and it’s good to do something different,” said Kiuanna Haynes, Xtreme Hip-Hop member.
Woodward says it’s a fun way to break away from the mundane workout routine.
“We have breakdowns where you can do your own thing and add your own flavor,” said Woodward
It’s only $7 per class on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m.
“It doesn’t feel like a workout, feels more like dancing,” says Haynes.
D-180 Fitness also has a full gym.