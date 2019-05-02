Assistant Chief Engineer

WBBJ is seeking a full time Assistant Chief Engineer. The right applicant should have at least 5 years experience in maintaining television broadcast equipment with emphasis on IT components. This position requires a high understanding of electronic theory and application. A college degree, vocational diploma or military training is preferred. This position requires the ability to maintain equipment in all aspects of Television Broadcasting. To include UHF digital transmitter, microwave communications, Windows and Mac computer LAN and WAN networks, video servers, non-linear editors, satellite downlink, ENG trucks, analog and digital studio equipment. Must be willing to be on-call for emergency work and be able to work in a high stress environment. Excellent benefit package offered.

Send resume to:

WBBJ-TV/DT

Attn: Chief Engineer

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

fax: 731-423-8016

email: engineer@wbbjtv.com

No phone calls please.