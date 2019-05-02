Food dehydrator recall information

Greenfield World Trade has announced a recall for its food dehydrators due to a fire hazard.

There have been eight reports of the EZ DRY food dehydrators overheating and melting or burning.

The dehydrators were sold at several stores across the country, including Sam’s Club.

If you have one of these products, you are urged to stop using it and contact Greenfield World Trade to receive a full refund.

Contact Greenfield World Trade toll free at 877-881-0065 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, by email at productrecall@thelegacycompanies.com or online at www.greenfieldworld.com and click on the Recall Safety Information link at the top of the page for more information.