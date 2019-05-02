Humboldt’s Abernathy signs with Columbia State

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt point guard, R.J. Abernathy, signed to continue his basketball career at the next level with Columbia State Community College.

Abernathy expressed today that this will be a stepping stone in furthering his recruitment process.

During his time at Humboldt, Abernathy was no stranger to success, helping lead the Vikings to the Class A state championship game this past March. The dynamic combo guard averaged 16.2 PPG and 4.6 APG last season. He was recognized as the Region 7 A MVP and was also named to the All-District team.