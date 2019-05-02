Kidnapping, rape suspect in custody in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A man wanted on multiple charges in Haywood County after allegedly holding a woman against her will for several days is now in custody.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says James Wesley Pentz, 31, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape and aggravated assault. He turned himself in to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office says Pentz is accused of holding the woman against her will while Pentz used crack cocaine and repeated physically assaulted the woman.

Pentz is also accused of raping the woman while she was being held against her will, according to the release.

Investigators say the victim had serious injuries, and was able to escape after offering to get marijuana for Pentz.

The victim was allowed to leave the home where she was being held, and went to Baptist-Tipton Hospital, where investigators say she requested law enforcement.

Pentz is currently held without bond pending his arraignment. That court date has not been set at this time.