Mix Of Sun and Clouds, Storms Later

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off much like all week with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The majority of West Tennessee has remained dry this morning, the only exception in far northwest Tennessee close to the border with Missouri and Kentucky, where an organized MCS is ongoing this morning in the Ohio Valley. These storms are not severe, but may bring brief heavy rain, lightning and small hail. The complex is expected to weaken before making much southward progression. The storms will leave a boundary once again across the area. As we warm this morning, instability will grow across the area. Much like yesterday, the remnant boundary will become the new focus for more convection. Unfortunately forecast model guidance dont handle such a mesoscale process all that well, and thus have been struggling to resolve the event correctly. That said, take Futurecast with a grain of salt, especially with respect to exact positioning of storms etc. We know they will form, where and when however is up in the air and will depend on destabilization of the next few hours.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

