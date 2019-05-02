Mugshots : Madison County : 05/01/19 – 05/02/19

1/15 Robert Thomas Violation of probation

2/15 Dewayne Stewart Shoplifting, simple possession/casual exchange

3/15 Dewitt Pack Violation of probation

4/15 Frederick Peoples Contempt of court



5/15 Jeremy Haywood DUI

6/15 Justin Yodushock Violation of community corrections

7/15 Krystopher Cannon Violation of community corrections

8/15 Marquez Greer Violation of probation



9/15 Melissa Henson Violation of community corrections

10/15 Mya Rhodes Assault, vandalism

11/15 Patrick Weisse Failure to appear

12/15 Roberto Almaraz Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/15 Tameshia Long Assault

14/15 Tyson Bray Simple domestic assault

15/15 William Henley Failure to appear































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/01/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/02/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.