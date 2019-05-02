Mugshots : Madison County : 05/01/19 – 05/02/19 May 2, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Robert Thomas Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Dewayne Stewart Shoplifting, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Dewitt Pack Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Frederick Peoples Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Jeremy Haywood DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Justin Yodushock Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Krystopher Cannon Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Marquez Greer Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Melissa Henson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Mya Rhodes Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Patrick Weisse Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Roberto Almaraz Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Tameshia Long Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Tyson Bray Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15William Henley Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/01/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/02/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore