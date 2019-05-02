Scattered Thunderstorms Possible This Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, May 2nd

So far, unless you live near the Mississippi River, you’ve been able to dodge the showers today but a broken line of thunderstorms will move into West Tennessee just before sunset. There’s a potential for strong thunderstorms in West Tennessee with that activity with the main concern being with damaging winds and large hail, although an isolated tornado is also possible.

TONIGHT

Scattered storms are still possible during the evening hours. Much of our viewing area in West Tennessee has a slight risk for severe weather, so one or two thunderstorms may become strong or severe so stay weather aware. Temperatures will drop to near 60°F by early Friday morning!

Odds are, we’ll have a break in the rain in the morning tomorrow through early afternoon but later in the day and especially Friday night, showers and thunderstorms will become more likely. With a mix of sun and clouds we’ll have high temperatures near 80°F at the warmest point of the day on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms remain possible during the first part of this weekend, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

