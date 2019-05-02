Starbucks coffee press recall information

Starbucks has announced a recall for coffee presses due to a laceration hazard.

The coffee press plunger knob can reportedly break and expose the metal rod. So far there have been nine reports of this happening.

The recycled coffee press was sold at Startbucks stores and online.

If you have one of the coffee presses, you are asked to contact Starbucks for instructions on how to return it and receive a full refund. Returns will not be accepted in stores.

Contact Starbucks toll free at 888-843-0245 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.starbucks.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page and then select “Starbucks” under Recall Information.