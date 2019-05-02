White stays local by signing with Freed Hardeman

DYER, Tenn. — Gibson County senior guard K.J. White signed this morning to stay in the West Tennessee area to continue her basketball career at Freed Hardeman.

White was one of the primary leaders on this year’s Class A state championship team, averaging 9.3 PPG, shooting 48% from the field. White was also known for her talents on the defensive side of the ball, as one of the more elite defenders in the area.

She will now be joining yet another program that is accustomed to winning basketball games at Freed Hardeman, a team that ranks consistently at the top of the NAIA.