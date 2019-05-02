Woman charged in shooting that reportedly stemmed from Facebook argument

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman faces an aggravated assault charge after an argument on social media leads to a shooting.

Brittney Blackwell is accused of firing a handgun during an argument April 30 outside an apartment at Parkwood Trace Apartments on North Parkway, according to court documents.

Police say Blackwell shot another woman in her forearm during the confrontation, court documents say.

Blackwell was arrested around 10 minutes after the shooting at her apartment on Wallace Road.

Investigators say she admitted to having the pistol and firing a gunshot as two other women involved in the argument were walking back inside an apartment.