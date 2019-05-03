Bill to allow recall of school board member heads to governor’s desk

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Tennessee bill that would allow a local board of education member to be recalled by petition is on its way to the governor’s desk.

The bill, which was amended to apply only to Madison County, would allow a resident of a board of education member’s district to petition the election commission to recall the member.

The petition would require a number of signatures from registered voters in the school board member’s district totaling at least 66 percent of the total votes cast for that member in the last regular election.

The bill was backed by Republicans Rep. Chris Todd and Sen. Ed Jackson.

