Mugshots : Madison County : 05/02/19 – 05/03/19 May 3, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/13Amber Clemmer Violation of community corrections 2/13Angelic Salter Harassment 3/13Gary Nidiffer Driving on revoked/suspended license 4/13Gibson Poole Driving on revoked/suspended license 5/13Jahquie Brown Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations 6/13Jason Howell Shoplifting 7/13Jimmy Elrod Violation of community corrections 8/13Kennedie Graves Violation of probation 9/13Krystal Banks Harassment 10/13Krystal Rogers Simple domestic assault 11/13Rickie Donaldson Criminal impersonation, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license 12/13Tavion Robinson Failure to appear 13/13William Bradley Violation of community corrections The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/02/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/03/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots