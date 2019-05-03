Scattered Showers Continue Tonight into Saturday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, May 3rd

Here comes more rain into West Tennessee! Showers are not expected to reach ALL of West Tennessee this evening but we’ll have more rain coming into the area late tonight, early Saturday, and off-and-on through tomorrow afternoon.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers moving northeast in the Mid-South will bring spots of rain into West Tennessee during the evening hours, so keep an umbrella handy if you’re going out! Showers and thunderstorms are looking much more likely after midnight and will continue into Saturday morning. Temperatures will start out tomorrow morning near 60°F.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely early Saturday morning with thunderstorms becoming hit-or-miss after sunrise. Locally heavy rainfall and occasional lightning are the main concerns. Overall, the risk for severe weather is low, but one or two thunderstorms may become strong or severe in southwest Tennessee near the Tennessee River. Expect fog to develop later Saturday night with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s by sunrise Sunday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

