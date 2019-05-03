Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Dr. Robert Wamble

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Dr. Robert Wamble from Union University.

Wamble spent more than 30 years working as a veterinarian before his retirement. But he soon learned that retirement simply didn’t work for him and made a change in his career path.

“That’s what I wanted to be able to do with my life, and I never had the wildest dreams that I’d end up in Union teaching in human medicine,” Wamble said. “And that was seven years ago, and I’ve been here ever since.”

Several of Wamble’s students nominated him because of his impact on their lives. Wamble says a big part of his work comes from his faith.

“I’m very honored, really. I’m very flattered and honored to have that,” Wamble said. “I have a love for what I do, and I think that God gives us that. If we’re doing His will, we’re going to find joy in what we’re doing.”

Wamble will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in June, to vote for him or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.