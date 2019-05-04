A Rainy First Half Of The Weekend

Weather Update – 7:30 a.m. – Saturday, May 4th

A rainy start to Saturday morning followed by some breaks in the rain late morning into early afternoon. Rain will return for most of us as moderate to steady again late evening mainly around the Tennessee River areas of west Tennessee. Highs today will top out around 73 degrees with light south breeze becoming more northwest later in the day.

TODAY

Any storms should stay below severe limits for most of us, but we could have a strong or renegade severe storm around the Tennessee River where it is going to be a little more unstable there this afternoon. Overall the severe chances are quite low for the duration of the rain event.

Showers and storms will wind down late tonight and other than some patchy fog, Sunday will start to look much better for the second half of our weekend! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

