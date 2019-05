These are the acts appearing at the AMP’s live music series throughout the summer in order.

5/3 – Rev. Jessie and the Holy Smokes

5/24 – Kimberlie Helton Band

6/7 – Little Boys Blue

6/28 – King Beez

7/12 – Will Davenport

7/26 – Bryan Moffitt

8/9 – Stacy Mitchhart

8/23 – To Be Announced

9/6 – The Doublewides

9/20 – The Jimmy Church Band