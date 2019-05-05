Annual fundraiser held for Boys and Girls Club of Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Boys and Girls Club of Humboldt held their seventh annual Bird and Burger Fundraiser.

Attendees got to choose between their choice of grilled chicken or a hamburger for Saturday’s meal.

The event involves an auction, with Saturday’s items being vacation deals and jerseys, among other selections.

The director of the club, Gladys Robinson, spoke about the importance of the fundraiser.

“This is one of our biggest fundraisers. This helps support our agency budget, as well as implementing new and exciting programs for all of our kids,” Robinson said.

Saturday’s guest speaker was James Ross, president and CEO of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.