Monday Will Be Much Warmer

Weather Update – 11:05 p.m. – Sunday, May 5th

After the clouds cleared this afternoon, we warmed briefly into the lower 70s. The average for this time of year is normally 77°F, so it’s been cooler than normal for the weekend. We’ll be cool, clear and calm for the night, with lows in the lower 50s. Winds out of the south will help bring in warmer conditions, with highs nearing 80°F for Monday afternoon.

This will be accompanied by another dry day as high pressure continues to build in the area. Cloud cover will vary days after that, with more partly cloudy skies for Tuesday. We will be stuck in a zonal or “neutral” jet stream pattern for a couple of days; this means we won’t be influenced weather-wise by a large ridge or trough.

A surface low will form over in the Oklahoma panhandle region and move to our northeast. A cold front associated with that will move across the Mid-south and with that we’ll begin to see more showers and storms develop ahead of it. It doesn’t really approach West Tennessee until Thursday, but rain chances do increase later this week and into the weekend.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

