West TN plant sale draws large crowd

JACKSON, Tenn. – One of the largest plant sales in the state took place today.

The Madison County Master Gardener and UT Gardens hosted their 2019 plant sale on Airways Boulevard.

The sale attracted thousands of people from all over West Tennessee.

The sale was held inside the West Tennessee Education and Research Center.

“We are trying to educate people on plants, and we’re trying a service of quality plants at a good price. We are hoping that people are getting a lot of information and having fun,” said Celeste Scott, Horticulture Extension Agent for the University of Tennessee.

400 types of plants were on sale. Parts of the profits will go towards horticulture education in the community.