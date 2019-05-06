2 in custody after robbery at Martin Slide & Ride Saloon

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two men are in custody after a robbery early Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Slide & Ride Saloon in Martin.

In a news release, police say Samuel Anderson, 19, of South Fulton, and 18-year-old Keywon Graves, of Martin, are charged with robbery, theft of property, assault and vandalism.

Police say the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say two men approached the victim in the parking lot and attacked him before taking cash from his wallet.

The release says two men were found at the Eagle Inn matching the suspects’ descriptions.

Items related to the robbery were found with the men, including clothing worn at the time of the incident.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Monday.