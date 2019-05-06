Becoming Hotter On Tuesday, Strong Storms Possible Thursday

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Monday, May 6th

After starting out with plenty of sunshine today, clouds have been increasing over northwest Tennessee. Radar is highlighting some showers in the area, but it looks like it’s still too dry for any rain to reach the ground. Rain chances are in the forecast later this week, especially on Thursday!

TONIGHT

Skies are mixed with sun and clouds in West Tennessee today and it’ll stay mostly clear to partly cloudy through the evening and overnight . Temperatures will be much warmer tonight than they were last night with overnight lows in the middle 50s.

Expect another warm and mostly sunny day on Tuesday in West Tennessee with high temperatures in the middle 80s in the afternoon. We’ll see the humidity increase slightly tomorrow but even more so midweek when the chance for rain becomes more likely after Wednesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including a risk for severe weather on Thursday and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

