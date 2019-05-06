Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen property

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance after several thefts overnight Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says a white 2007 Ford F-350 with license plate number 540 AG 3, a black goose neck trailer, and a Kubota SCL90 skid steer were reported stolen.

The thefts happened between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 731-989-2787.