Feds seek to have nurse practitioner held until trial

JACKSON, Tenn. — Federal prosecutors have filed a motion to have a local nurse practitioner held until his trial.

The motion, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Jackson, seeks a hearing in which federal prosecutors hope to have Jeff Young’s bond revoked.

Young had previously been released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Young, also known as the “Rock Doc,” was indicted along with 15 other medical professionals, including nine doctors, stemming from a recent investigation into opioid prescriptions.

In the motion, prosecutors refer to testimony describing Young as a sexual predator who traded prescriptions for sex.

The motion also describes Young as “a danger to the community,” with a history of violence against women, intimidation and threats, and a disregard for judicial and administrative orders.

Following his April 18 detention hearing, investigators also began looking into Young’s current practice, according to court documents.

The motion says even with his restricted nursing license, Young is still prescribing addictive narcotics including benzodiazepines, including Xanax and Valium.

Court documents also accuse Young of prescribing benzodiazepines to patients without checking a state database used to prevent drugs from being prescribed to people with addictions and patients who are doctor shopping.

Young is scheduled to return to court Thursday afternoon.