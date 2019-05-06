Jackson city elections are Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Only 6,555 of the 40,425 registered voters in the city of Jackson have voted in the municipal election.

“I’m really disappointed with the low voter turnout we’ve had so far,” Administrator of Elections Kim Buckley said.

If you are one of the more than 30,000 people who have not voted yet, head to the polls from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7.

“You can look on your voter registration card. If it’s current and up-to-date, it should have the correct polling place on it,” Buckley said.

Voters can also find that information on the Madison County website.

You only need one thing on-hand to vote.

“In order to vote, you need an ID issued by the state government or the federal government,” Buckley said. Those include a driver’s licence, passport, and military ID card.

Voting in this election is only for the city of Jackson mayor and your representative for Jackson City Council. For a guide to which district you live in, click here.

“It will determine how your children will be educated,” Buckley said. “It will determine how your property taxes will be spent, how your garbage is picked up, issues such as that, that affect us day to day.”

Buckley reminds voters to be active community members.

“I think it’s important that everyone participate and help make this decision that affects our community so much,” she said.