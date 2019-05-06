Martin man charged in connection with missing juveniles

MARTIN, Tenn. — A Martin man is in custody after two Tiptonville juveniles were reported missing last week.

In a news release Monday, Martin police say 24-year-old De Sean Hart played a role in bringing the two juveniles to Martin.

Investigators also determined Hart had unlawful sexual contact with one of the juveniles while in Martin, according to police.

The release say Martin police have charged Hart with statutory rape, and he is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. May 6.

Hart is also facing charges in Tiptonville, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sexual solicitation of a minor.