Martin police search for suspect in Slide & Ride Saloon burglary

MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin police are searching for a man wanted for stealing property from the Slide & Ride Saloon over the weekend.

Police say 39-year-old Brandon Henry, of Martin, was identified as a suspect in the thefts of a safe containing cash, several electronic items, several bottles of liquor, and alcohol from coolers in the bar.

Police say several items were also missing from the DJ booth, and there was damage inside the building.

In a news release, police say investigators found Henry and he was taken into custody. While Henry was retrieving items for investigators, he ran away, according to police.

Investigators say they are still looking for Henry.

He is wanted on charges of burglary, theft of property, vandalism, and escape.

Anyone who sees Henry or knows where he may be is asked to call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611.